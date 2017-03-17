Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times in a day

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 117 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz and Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.