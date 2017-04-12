Armenians violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Kamarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu, Aghbulag and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gedebey region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Sarijali, Marzili, Shikhlar, Bash Garvend, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.