Armenians violated ceasefire 116 times a day

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.