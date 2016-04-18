Armenians violated ceasefire 115 times in a day using mortars and large caliber machine guns

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 115 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 mm mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region as well as in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from Aygedzor village and at unnamed heights of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Nemirli, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 116 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.