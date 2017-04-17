Armenians violated ceasefire 114 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 114 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygepar and Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.