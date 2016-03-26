Armenians violated ceasefire 113 times in a day using mortars and large caliber machine guns

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 113 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights, in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located at unnamed heights, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Kemerli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Kokhanabi, Aghdam, Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Chayli, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Nemirli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 114 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.