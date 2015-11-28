Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 110 times throughout the day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia's Berkaber village in Ijevan region, nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gizilhajili village in Gazakh region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The ceasefire was violated in nameless hills in Talish, Gulustan villages in Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages in Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Marzali, Yusifjanli villages in Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages in Fuzuli region, Mehdili village in Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills in Goygol, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

In view of the operational situation, Azerbaijani armed forces carried out 120 strikes on enemy positions.