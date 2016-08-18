Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Ferehli, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber, Vаzashen villages of Ijevan region.

Also, positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.