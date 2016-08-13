​Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 11 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report was informed by the press service of Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, Berkaber, Vozashen villages in Ijevan region and Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and nameless hills in Gazakh region and Kokhanabi village in Tovuz region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy region.