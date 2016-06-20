Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at Kamarli village of Gazakh region fired from positions located at Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also took fire from Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region and Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.