Armenians violated ceasefire 109 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 109 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan and Berdavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Aygedzor villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Alibeyli, Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in Garaveliler village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Javahirli, Marzili, Namirli, Shikhlar and Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.