Armenians violated ceasefire 105 times a day

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 105 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Vazashen villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.