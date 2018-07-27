Armenians violated ceasefire 105 times a day using machine guns

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Nemirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.