Armenians violated ceasefire 104 times in a day

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 104 times within a day, using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Shuraabad, Garagashli Namirli, Merzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fizuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region and nameless heights in the territory of Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 112 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions.