Armenians violated ceasefire 104 times a day

Baku. 23 April. REPORT/AZ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 104 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, and in Nerkin Karmiraghbur village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.