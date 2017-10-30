Armenians violated ceasefire 103 times a day

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 103 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Asrik Jirdakhan villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.