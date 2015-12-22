Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times in a day using mortars, large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 and 82 mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 110 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.