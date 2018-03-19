Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times a day

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.