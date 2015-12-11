Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 101 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60 and 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kemerli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Giziloba, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 111 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.