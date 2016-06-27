Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili and Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.