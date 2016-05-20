 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions at unnamed heights of Goranboy region

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aghdam and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region.

    Also positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from positions located at unnamed heights of Goranboy region. 

