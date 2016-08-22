Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gaymagli, Ferehli villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Vаzashen village of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.