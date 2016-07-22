 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from unnamed heights

    Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region as well as in Munjuglu, Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights and Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol and Goranboy regions. 

