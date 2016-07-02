Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times in a day

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 10 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village of Ijevan region of Armenia and unnamed heights.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as from unnamed heights in Goranboy region.