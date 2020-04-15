​Armenians violate truce firing at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region and Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Kangarli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the locations on unnamed highlands in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.