​Armenians violate truce firing at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles.

Armenians, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and unknown uplands in Krasnoselsk region fired at the Azerbaijan Army positions in Ashaghi Eskipara, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless highlands in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.