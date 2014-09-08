 Top
    Armenians violate ceasefire

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Novruzlu, Javahirli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fizuli region and at the unnamed heights yesterday and last night, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

