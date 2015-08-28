Armenians violate ceasefire using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 125 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Ashaghi Askipara village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region. Also our positions located in unnamed heights of Gadabay region were fired from the Armenian positions located in unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Chiragli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Merzili Shirvanli, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.