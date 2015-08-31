Armenians violated ceasefire using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 158 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports, Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. Also our positions located in unnamed heights of Gadabay region were fired from the Armenian positions located in unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashagi Abdurrahmanli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.