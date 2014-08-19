Armenians violate ceasefire in the directions of Aghdam and Goranboy regions

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions.

Report informs refering to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region,Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy and at the unnamed heights of the territory in Fizuli region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.