Armenians violate ceasefire by using mortars and grenade launchers on frontline 75 times within a day

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and grenade launchers in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 75 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Kamarli, Farahli, Gushchuayrim, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber, Vazashen, Azatamut villages of Ijevan region and Barekamavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Voskepar villages and unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Gornaboy region, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.