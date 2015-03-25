Armenians violate ceasefire again using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire on various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 50 times within a day. Report was told by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region; Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region also took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chayli, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.