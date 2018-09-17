Armenians violate ceasefire 93 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 93 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.