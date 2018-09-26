 Top
    Armenians violate ceasefire 91 times throughout the day

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 91 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

