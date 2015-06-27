Armenians violate ceasefire 90 times within a day

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 90 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Giziloba, Chayli, Chilaburt villages of Tartar, Namirli, Kangarli, Shikhlar, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Giyamaddinli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli Gorgan, Alkhanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.