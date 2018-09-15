Armenians violate ceasefire 88 times throughout the day using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 88 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Reports informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Hajally, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.