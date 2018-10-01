Armenians violate ceasefire 83 times throughout the day

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 83 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.