Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times within a day

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 82 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region, Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region and Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.