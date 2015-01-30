Armenians violate ceasefire 79 times within a day

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 79 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region and Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabarail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.