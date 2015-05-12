Armenians violated ceasefire 76 times within a day

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 76 times within a day. Report informs referring to the website of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region and Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.