Armenians violated ceasefire 69 times within a day

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 69 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region and at the unnamed heights, Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, Vazashen, Paravakar and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Giyamaddinli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Alkhanli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.