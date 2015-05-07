Armenians violated ceasefire 66 times within a day

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 66 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.