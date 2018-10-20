Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.