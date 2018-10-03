Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Garaveliler village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.