Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times throughout the day

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.