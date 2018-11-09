Armenians violate ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.