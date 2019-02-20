Armenians violate ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

Baku. 20 February. REPIORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.