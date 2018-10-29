Armenians violate ceasefire 29 times a day

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.