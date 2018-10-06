Armenians violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.