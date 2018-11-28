Armenians violate ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.